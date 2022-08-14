NEXT Weather: Comfortable, quiet Sunday will set tone for workweek

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin Cities residents will enjoy a quiet, comfortable Sunday, and aside from occasional patchy showers, the workweek will look much the same.

CBS

With a high of 80 and dew points in the 50s, Sunday looks quite seasonable. Communities in northwestern Minnesota are waking up to dense fog, but once that burns off, most areas will see a fair bit of sunshine.

Temperatures will be similar on Monday, though dew points will increase over the next 24-48 hours. There will be two storm systems to watch on Monday -- one in the morning that could clip southern Minnesota, and another in the afternoon that could hit the far northern part of the state.

It'll be a few degrees warmer by midweek, and we'll have several more chances of rain Wednesday through Saturday.