NEXT Weather: Cold settles in for a stretch, with the side benefit of more sun

MINNEAPOLIS -- The cold air has settled in across Minnesota, with highs expected to be in the single digits. 

In fact, temperatures Sunday and Monday should stay at or below 5 degrees. That puts the state around 20-25 degrees below average.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says it will remain cold for the rest of the week, and Tuesday morning will be the coldest of this current stretch.

One positive, however, is that we'll be seeing more sunshine.

We'll be slightly warmer by mid-week, with no real threat of snow on the horizon.

Dames said, in effect, think of the next few days thusly: "Fewer clouds, more sunshine, and more deep cold winter activities to enjoy but you need to be safe."

