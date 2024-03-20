NEXT Weather: Cold arrives Wednesday before late week snow

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from March 20, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — We're back down near freezing on Wednesday after one warm and windy day. Unfortunately, the wind is sticking around for the morning.

It'll be a cold start to the day with single-digit wind chill values. Wednesday's forecast high is 33 degrees, but it will feel more like the 10s and 20s due to windchill.

The pattern will become more active as we drop into the latter part of the week and weekend. Expect at least one round of snow with a high likelihood of two by Monday.

Round 1: Thursday night into Friday

The first storm is expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning, mainly impacting the Friday morning commute, with 2-4 inches of snow possible. Friday may be declared a NEXT Weather Alert day.

Friday will clear out through the day and remain cold. Saturday should be mainly dry and sunny before the next system arrives at night.

Round 2: Sunday and early next week

Sunday is the next storm, which could bring in heavy snow. Here's what we know so far:

More Certain

Long-duration storm event in several waves

High likelihood of accumulating snow

Some rain is also likely

Less Certain

No consistency in forecast storm track right now

No consistency in forecast rain vs. snow amounts right now

Travel impact will depend on both

Sunday, Monday and event Tuesday may be declared NEXT Weather Alert days.

When all is said and done, there are signs of a warmup on Wednesday.

