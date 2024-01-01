NEXT Weather: Cloudy start, mild temperatures for New Year's Day

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report from Jan. 1, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The new year will start off cloudy before the sun breaks through in the afternoon, with temperatures expected to top out above and around freezing.

This week should feature more sunshine as very little disturbances move through the region, according to WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames.

A weak system will pass north Tuesday night into Wednesday with the potential for a few flakes around the area. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s.

Heading into the weekend, there could be some light snow, but there should be no major storm systems or temperature swings.