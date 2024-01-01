Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Cloudy start, mild temperatures for New Year's Day

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report from Jan. 1, 2024
NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report from Jan. 1, 2024 02:52

MINNEAPOLIS — The new year will start off cloudy before the sun breaks through in the afternoon, with temperatures expected to top out above and around freezing.

This week should feature more sunshine as very little disturbances move through the region, according to WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames.

weather jan 1 2023
WCCO

A weak system will pass north Tuesday night into Wednesday with the potential for a few flakes around the area. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s.

Heading into the weekend, there could be some light snow, but there should be no major storm systems or temperature swings.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 6:30 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.