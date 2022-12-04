NEXT Weather: Chilly start to Sunday before temperatures climb

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will start out cold before temperatures climb quickly, and there are a few chances of snow coming up this week.

Highs will eventually get above freezing in the Twin Cities, reaching 34 degrees, which is right around average. That should lead to some melting of the snow and ice on the ground.

CBS News

Monday's high will be a few degrees cooler, and temperatures will start to fall in the afternoon. The midweek will be even cooler, but temperatures will rebound by the end of the week.

The first storm system of the week should clip southern Minnesota Monday morning. It'll be relatively weak, leaving only about half an inch behind.

Another system will bring 1-2 inches to northern Minnesota on Tuesday. That region will get hit again Wednesday with another inch or two.