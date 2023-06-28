NEXT Weather: Better air quality Thursday, albeit hotter and muggier

MINNEAPOLIS – Air quality should improve across much of Minnesota Thursday, which will be a hot and muggy one.

Storms rolled across the east metro and western Wisconsin Wednesday evening, dropping some very beneficial rain in places like St. Paul, Oakdale and Maplewood. There was hail, but nothing that was considered damaging.

There were also no reports of tornadoes, but there were signs of doppler-indicated rotation in parts of western Wisconsin. WCCO Weather Watchers spotted a wall cloud north of New Richmond.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday, which is a few degrees above average. It will feel warmer than that due to the humidity and sunshine. Some isolated storms are possible in the afternoon.

cbs news

Friday will pretty much be the same, sans humidity. Temps will rise into the low-90s by Sunday and Monday. Dew points will remain low, and it looks like we will head into another dry stretch.

The Fourth of July will be dry, with rain possibly falling late that evening and into Wednesday.

Air quality: See the latest map

The air quality alert expired overnight, with AQIs levels across the state now in the moderate range. However, the alert will remain in effect until about noon Thursday in western Wisconsin.

While the air quality is still not great, it was a lot worse earlier in the week.

On Tuesday in the early afternoon, the World Air Quality Index reported Chicago had the worst air quality among all cities tracked worldwide. For a while Tuesday morning, Minneapolis sat just behind Chicago as the second-worst globally.

That put the Twin Cities in the company of such cities as Dubai, UAE; Johannesburg, South Africa; Lahore, Pakistan; and Delhi, India. (It's worth noting also that no American city currently ranks among the top 50 most historically polluted cities tracked by the agency.)

RELATED: What is the Air Quality Index, the tool used to tell just how bad your city's air is?

As of Thursday morning, Chicago is back in the top spot after being supplanted by Dubai during most of Wednesday. Detroit and Washington, D.C. are the second and third-worst for air quality, respectively. Minneapolis ranks at No. 6 as of 6 a.m.

According to the MPCA, Minnesota has officially reached the highest number of air quality alerts in a year. The previous record was 21 in 2021.

A Canadian agency added at least 27 new wildland fires to their list Monday. There are more than 18 million acres affected this year.