NEXT Weather: Below average temps continue, but slight warmup is ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will once again bring below average temperatures across Minnesota, but it's going to be at least a few degrees warmer in the coming days.

After a cool start, temps will peak in the low to mid 30s for much of the state, with the Twin Cities reaching about 37. There should be a fair amount of sunshine, at least.

CBS News

A warming trend begins Friday afternoon that will push highs into the mid-40s, where they will stay for the weekend. That's still below average for this time of year.

The forecast looks dry through early next week.