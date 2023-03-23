Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Below average temps continue, but slight warmup is ahead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will once again bring below average temperatures across Minnesota, but it's going to be at least a few degrees warmer in the coming days.

After a cool start, temps will peak in the low to mid 30s for much of the state, with the Twin Cities reaching about 37. There should be a fair amount of sunshine, at least.

A warming trend begins Friday afternoon that will push highs into the mid-40s, where they will stay for the weekend. That's still below average for this time of year.

The forecast looks dry through early next week.

