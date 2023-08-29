Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: 80s and hazy sunshine in Twin Cities, air quality alert in western Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 29, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 29, 2023 03:07

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures are going to climb for the next several days, eventually reaching the 90s by the weekend.

The next couple of days will be very nice in the Twin Cities, with highs in the lower 80s and sunshine.

786bb4c9897b83f03048652863219747.jpg
WCCO

Western Minnesota will be dealing with an air quality alert on Wednesday. The alert runs through 6 a.m. Wednesday and includes Alexandria, Marshall, Worthington, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Leech Lake and Red Lake.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Thursday and Friday will be breezy, with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s.

Highs will reach the lower to mid-90s Saturday and stay there through Monday, though dew points are going to stay comfortable.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 5:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.