NEXT Weather: Another day of on-and-off snow before bitter cold arrives

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be yet another day of on-and-off snow showers across Minnesota.

Pockets of snow early in the day could snarl the morning commute, so WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert.

Aside from the snow, Thursday will be a transition day, temperature-wise. Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-20s.

Colder air arrives Thursday night, and on Friday, temperatures will drop into the teens.

Expect more snow late Friday into Saturday morning, and Saturday will be another very cold day.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, but temperatures will still be below average. By next Tuesday, temperatures should be above freezing again.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 5:56 AM

