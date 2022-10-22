NEXT Weather Alert: #Top10WxDay on Saturday, followed by chance for storms Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- You're going to want to soak up the weather Saturday, because things could be taking a turn for the worse Sunday.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says Saturday is a Top 10 Weather Day, with highs expected to reach the 70s, and bright sunny skies.

However, big changes are coming Sunday. It will warm into the mid 70s again in the metro, but the clouds increase, and there will be rain with possible thunderstorms by the evening.

The areas of concern, Augustyniak says, are in southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Those areas could see storms any time after 6 p.m.

The main threat would come from scattered damaging thunderstorms with winds in excess of 60 mph.

"There won't be a ton of instability, but there will be a lot of wind shear," Augustyniak said.

Going into next week, the temperatures again take a plunge toward more appropriate for this time of year, with highs around 50 degrees starting Tuesday.