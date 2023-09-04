NEXT Weather Alert: Serious heat for Labor Day, air quality alert set for Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- NEXT Weather Alerts are in place Monday and Tuesday due to serious heat. Air quality is also expected to worsen Tuesday in northwestern Minnesota.

Highs will be in the upper 90s in the Twin Cities on Labor Day, the final day of the Minnesota State Fair. The high of 97 will be just short of the record daily high set in 1925 (98).

WCCO

Tuesday will be cooler, but only slightly so, with highs in the lower 90s. A heat advisory remains in effect in the metro, southeastern Minnesota and some communities up north until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced an air quality alert due to Canadian wildfire smoke will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday in northwestern Minnesota. The affected areas include Alexandria, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake.

It's an orange-level alert, indicating the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for northwest MN. More info at https://t.co/pOpywrxYPa.#mnwx #aqi pic.twitter.com/PC0tkJPhpd — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) September 4, 2023

Storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then a massive cooldown arrives. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday before climbing into the mid to upper 70s for the weekend.