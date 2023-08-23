NEXT Weather Alert: Excessive heat warning for southern half of Minnesota in effect through Wednesday night

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 23, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 23, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 23, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday is another NEXT Weather Alert day due to extreme heat.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the southern half of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, until 10 p.m. Wednesday. A heat advisory will be in effect for the same time period in central Minnesota.

The Twin Cities set a daily record high of 98 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday could be another record breaker. Highs will be similar and it'll be slightly less humid Wednesday, though feels-like temperatures will still be dangerous at around 105 degrees.

MORE: Salvation Army cooling centers will be open during extreme heat

These are going to be the hottest feeling days of the year and potentially the hottest feeling days since 2012, WCCO's Katie Steiner said.

WCCO

The story will be much different for those up north; it'll feel between 50 and 60 degrees cooler due to lake influence.

A pop-up storm is possible on Friday, but otherwise we'll stay dry.

When the Minnesota State Fair kicks off Thursday, we'll still be under a heat advisory, but temperatures will be slightly cooler, with a high right around 90. The humidity will drop a bit, too.

A cold front will come through Thursday night, paving the way for a beautiful weekend with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

To find cooling centers around Hennepin County, click here.