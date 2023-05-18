NEXT Weather: Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert has been issued for the entire state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the alert will run until 6 a.m. Friday.

CBS News

"A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in northwestern Minnesota," the MPCA said in a release. "The smoke will continue to move south and east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning."

For most of the state, the air quality index will be red, meaning the air is unhealthy for everyone. Residents are advised to reduce outdoor physical activity. For far eastern Minnesota, the index will be orange, which means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with respiratory or vascular conditions, pregnant people, children and older adults.

10am air quality readings. Code red 🔴 AIR QUALITY ALERT for western #MNwx through evening; code orange elsewhere. 😮‍💨. Everyone should limit their time outside in red areas; those w/chronic asthma, COPD, expectant moms should do the same in orange areas. Clean air by Friday. pic.twitter.com/HVHeDEBW2y — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 18, 2023

Air quality aside, rain will roll into the Twin Cities in the late morning or early afternoon. A narrow band of showers will stretch the length of the state and move out in the afternoon hours. Later on, in the early evening, there is a chance of stronger storms in southeastern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 69, and temperatures will be close to average around the state.

Friday will be breezy and cool, with a high of 60 in the Twin Cities. Temperatures will rebound over the weekend, with highs in the 70s and sunny skies on tap. Next week looks to be even warmer.