NEXT Weather: After cool Tuesday, temps will start to climb again

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is set to be the coolest day of the week, with highs in most of Minnesota staying below 60 degrees.

The Twin Cities will peak right around 59. Look forward to sunny skies for most of the day.

Northern Minnesota all the way down to just north of the metro is under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. There is also a freeze warning in effect in far northern Minnesota.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s overnight, and widespread frost is likely by Wednesday morning.

After that, though, temperatures will start to climb. By Friday, the metro should be back in the 70s. It'll stay warm for the weekend.