NEXT Weather: Above average temps for Monday, things turn cold by Thanksgiving

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Thanksgiving week has plans to turn cold and dry, but it won't happen just yet on Monday.

Expect clouds with a very small chance for some isolated showers to the south during the day. The forecast high in the Twin Cities will be near 45.

A front will pass late Monday night into Tuesday, likely producing showers for Wisconsin and up north. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs near 40. By the afternoon, it will be sunny and breezy.

Wednesday looks nice with sunshine and above average temps in the mid-40s. It'll be a great travel day for those heading out of town for the holiday.

Thanksgiving will bring in the cold air mass, with highs topping off near freezing. The cold, dry weather will hold into the weekend.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 5:22 AM CST

