NEXT Drive: Some icy spots Sunday morning, hundreds of crashes reported during Saturday's snow

MINNEAPOLIS — Road conditions are expected to improve Sunday, but some icy spots remain in the morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511MN map, as of 8:30 a.m., there are several roads north of Minneapolis where ice is being reported, including Highways 47 and 10. Highway 47 has more ice reported from St. Francis up to Mille Lacs Lake. There are also several roads in southeastern Minnesota with icy conditions reported.

Several crashes are being reported in the Twin Cities area. Keep an eye on the 511 map if you plan to head out on the roads.

A wintry mix on Saturday made for a mess of roads in parts of Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 339 crashes statewide between 6:30 a.m. Saturday through 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Thirty-six of the crashes included an injury, though none were serious or fatal.

Additionally, there were 122 vehicle spinouts and five jackknifed semis.

Snow is expected to exit Sunday by mid-morning. Mild temperatures will linger into the new year.