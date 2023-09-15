Watch CBS News
Edina High, Valley View Middle School move to online learning Friday due to threat

EDINA, Minn. -- A threat has prompted school officials to move Edina High School and Valley View Middle School to online learning Friday. 

In a letter sent to parents, school officials said an incident Thursday night led to the decision. 

"Law enforcement officers were made aware of a person on campus (not inside the building) who had a weapon and made a credible threat and left the campus," the letter states. 

Officials say they made the decision to move to online learning "out of an abundance of caution" as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.  

