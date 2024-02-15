Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Drive Alert: Slippery roads, traffic delays Thursday morning following significant snowfall

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive Alert: 7:30 a.m. update
NEXT Drive Alert: 7:30 a.m. update 00:46

MINNEAPOLIS — A NEXT Drive Alert has been issued for Thursday morning's commute due to slippery roads that are causing traffic delays.

Transportation officials are reporting multiple morning crashes in the metro area — many of them being spin-outs. There is some ice on roadways in the southeast metro, but most of the ice is being reported to the west and southwest of the metro area. Meanwhile, traffic appears to be slow throughout the metro. 

Hundreds of crashes have been reported over the last 24 hours. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 306 crashes from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 am. Thursday. Twenty-one of those crashes included injury, with two of them serious or fatal.

In addition to the crashes, there were also 257 vehicle spin-outs and 11 jackknifed semis in that timespan.

A daily snow record was set Wednesday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with 6.9 inches measured. Metro cities saw anywhere between 4-7 inches of accumulation. 

The forecast high is 30 on Thursday, with no new snow and plenty of sunshine. 

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 7:53 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.