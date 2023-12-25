NEXT Drive Alert: Freezing rain in western Minnesota making for slippery roads on Christmas Day

Watch CBS News
By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A NEXT Drive Alert has been issued for western and northern Minnesota for Monday due to wintry precipitation.

Roads will be slippery in western Minnesota due to freezing rain, the National Weather Service reports. As of 6:50 a.m., transportation officials are reporting ice on many western Minnesota roadways.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the west-central region until 3 p.m. where freezing rain and some sleet is possible. 

A bigger weather event is expected in the Fargo, North Dakota area, where a winter storm watch is in place for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon for gusty winds, multiple inches of snow and possible ice.

Some rain showers are expected around the Twin Cities through Wednesday, with some snow flurries also possible. 

A high-pressure system moves in on Thursday, drying out the region and bringing back some sun. Temperatures will take a hit, but will still be above average in the 30s. 

The weekend is trending to be sunny with temps in the low 30s. 

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 4:39 PM CST

