NEXT Drive Alert: Foggy morning leads to crashes in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 24, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert due to troubling road conditions Wednesday morning.

Fog is limiting visibility on Twin Cities roadways, and some drizzle is slicking the roads as well.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported at least three crashes in the metro before 6 a.m., including one that blocked all lanes on Highway 169 southbound near Cedar Lake Road. More crashes were reported just outside the metro, too.

Drivers can check the latest crash reports and road conditions on MnDOT's 511 website.

The fog should clear out later in the morning, giving way to a cloudy afternoon.