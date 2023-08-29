NEXT Drive: 3 separate incidents cause traffic backup in Shoreview area Tuesday

NEXT Drive: 3 separate incidents cause traffic backup in Shoreview Tuesday

NEXT Drive: 3 separate incidents cause traffic backup in Shoreview Tuesday

NEXT Drive: 3 separate incidents cause traffic backup in Shoreview Tuesday

SHOREVIEW, Minn. -- Motorists heading through the Shoreview area Tuesday morning may encounter a traffic backup.

Three separate incidents have caused backups on Interstate 694, stretching from Little Canada to Arden Hills. It appears parts of Interstate 35 to the east and Highway 10 to the west are also affected.

NEXT Weather: 80s and hazy sunshine in Twin Cities, air quality alert in western Minnesota

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, in one of the incidents, a semi crashed into a median wall. No word on injuries.

Traffic conditions as of 7:20 a.m. MnDOT

This is a developing story, check Minnesota 511 for the latest traffic information.