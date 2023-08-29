NEXT Drive: 3 separate incidents cause traffic backup in Shoreview area Tuesday

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

SHOREVIEW, Minn. -- Motorists heading through the Shoreview area Tuesday morning may encounter a traffic backup.

Three separate incidents have caused backups on Interstate 694, stretching from Little Canada to Arden Hills. It appears parts of Interstate 35 to the east and Highway 10 to the west are also affected. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, in one of the incidents, a semi crashed into a median wall. No word on injuries. 

screenshot-2023-08-29-at-7-21-58-am.png
Traffic conditions as of 7:20 a.m.  MnDOT

This is a developing story, check Minnesota 511 for the latest traffic information. 

August 29, 2023

