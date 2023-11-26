NEXT Drive: 100+ crashes on Minnesota roads since Saturday afternoon

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS — Snowfall on Saturday and Sunday led to slick roads across Minnesota, causing crashes and spinouts.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 114 crashes statewide between 4 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Nineteen of those crashes resulted in injury. None were fatal or severe, the patrol said.

Additionally, 66 vehicles spun out or left the road and one semi jackknifed.

The snow is mostly finished falling as of Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the Twin Cities got less than half an inch, and there's no more in the extended forecast as of now. 

The next couple of days look cold and windy, but a warming trend begins Wednesday that will bring highs back up around 40.

