New York City finally sees measurable snow in the longest wait in more than 150 years

Those living in New York City woke up to measurable snow on Wednesday for the first time this winter – and a new record. While it wasn't much snow on the ground, the National Weather Service that the fresh blanket marks the latest first measurable snowfall for the winter season since record-keeping began.

"The wait is over," the National Weather Service said on Wednesday, saying that Central Park saw about 0.4 inches of snow as of 5:30 a.m. local time. "This is latest first measurable snowfall for the season since record keeping began in 1869."

The service also warned that icy conditions are possible amid the snowfall and urged people to exercise caution.

The snow came just two days after New York City hit a record for the longest winter period without snow in 50 years. No snow was expected in the city at the time, and had no snow fallen by Sunday, the city would have hit another record of most consecutive days without snow.

The light flurry in the northeast city comes as much of the southern Plains and the South experience a "prolonged and significant ice storm," the National Weather Service said. Those regions should expect "bitter cold and dangerous wind chills" that will likely impact the Northeast U.S. by Friday. Heavy rains and flash floods are also possible.

"One final surge of moisture is anticipated to overrun the subfreezing air at the surface today and lead to more icy conditions from the Lone Star State through a majority of the Mid-South," the service said. "...Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. Residents are urged to check road conditions before traveling and drive with extreme caution."

The winter advisory adds that the strong winds could potentially cause wind chill values between 40 and 50 degrees below zero in New England, which could be the "coldest felt in decades" in parts of Maine.