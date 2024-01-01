These are the most common New Year's resolutions for 2024, according to a survey

How some Minnesotans are planning to stick to their New Years resolutions

How some Minnesotans are planning to stick to their New Years resolutions

How some Minnesotans are planning to stick to their New Years resolutions

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — When a new year rolls in, it can inspire change. A Forbes study found more than one-third of Americans make New Year's Resolutions.

"Several of our classes were packed!" Life Time St. Louis Park's Senior General Manager Julie Brown said.

The fitness center was busy on New Year's Day as people set out to complete their resolutions.

MORE: Dry January tips, health benefits and terms to know - whether you're a gray-area drinker or just sober curious

"We've actually seen quite a crescendo at the end of the year leading into the new year. I anticipate that trend to continue," Brown said.

A new survey from Forbes Health found the top resolutions for 2024 include improving fitness, finances and mental health.

"Getting to the gym more, drinking less and being more active and healthy," St. Louis Park resident Brandon Becker said about his resolutions this year.

The survey also found that most people give up resolutions within four months.

RELATED: Meet the first babies born in the Twin Cities in 2024

"I'm hoping to start out with a dry January, so attempting that for the first time," Becker added.

Brown suggests that people don't take on too much in the New Year.

"Truly, one thing can change your life if you can do it consistently and grow from there," Brown said.

She said when it comes to goal setting, people shouldn't limit themselves to the New Year. Often, the most successful resolutions are ones that are obtainable and meaningful to the individual.

"Social media tells us what we quote-on-quote should do. I think there's something to be said about leaning into something you are passionate about, something you are curious about," she said.

The Forbes Health survey found less popular resolutions include traveling more, meditating regularly, performing better at work and drinking less alcohol.