How did New Year's Eve traditions start?

Where do New Year's traditions come from?

MINNEAPOLIS — Celebrating New Year's Eve comes with many long-time traditions. They include what we drink, what we watch and what we do with someone else at midnight.

Celebrating with something to sip will keep Surdyk's Liquor and Cheese Shop busy in the final hours before the new year. Booze with bubbles is in high demand. Several customers WCCO talked with had bottles of champagne in their carts.

"Really good marketing," joked Peter Plaehn, the wine department manager, when asked why champagne is the preferred drink on New Year's Eve.

Champagne was a favorite of French aristocrats by the 17th century, drinking it as a symbol of prosperity.

As it became more affordable in the 1800s, middle-class families would pop bubbly to mark occasions like the New Year.

Champagne makers, like Veuve Clicquot, took notice.

"(Veuve Clicquot) started branding themselves as the champagne, and wine in general, of being for celebrations," said Plaehn.

When the clock strikes midnight, it's customary to share a personal moment of affection. People often kiss their partner, family or a friend. They might even kiss a stranger for the sake of not having someone to lock lips with.

The midnight kiss is a German and English custom that immigrants brought to the US in the 1800s. It was thought to be a way to bring people good luck, celebrate among loved ones and solidify relationships.

"I've been married for 30 years so that might be a good time to smooch him again," said Nicole Starr of Minneapolis.

As people count down to the kiss they might watch the slow descent of a sparkling sphere.

The ball drop in Times Square in New York City is an iconic New Year's Eve tradition. Plaehn once witnessed in person alongside tens of thousands of other revelers.

"It's chaos, but it's a really cool energy. It's hard to come down after that. You don't go to bed for a while after being in that crowd with that energy," he said.

Fireworks are a popular way to ring in the new year, but they were banned in New York City in the early 1900s. The ball drop in 1907 replaced the explosive show and stuck around for good.

Minnesotans meanwhile can gather and watch a giant fishing bobber drop if they so choose.

The start of a new year is often when people strive to better themselves in some fashion.

This might be the oldest tradition, dating back to 2000 B.C. when Babylonians would promise to pay debts and return anything they borrowed when celebrating the start of the new year.

The month of January gets its name from the Roman god Janus who had two faces, one looking back in reflection and forward to new beginnings.

"It's a good excuse to turn a fresh page and start something new," said Starr.