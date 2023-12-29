Midway Saloon preps to drop large fishing bobber on New Year's Eve

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Twin Cities on NYE

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Twin Cities on NYE

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The new year is just a few days away and there's no shortage of things to do in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Instead of a ball drop like in Times Square, there will be a bobber drop in St. Paul. It's at one of the oldest bars in Minnesota: The Midway Saloon.

Employees say they dropped the bobber last year with great success, and people from northern Minnesota and Iowa drove to see it. The bobber is made out of plastic and filled with air. Last year, it had a 6 foot diameter and was 16 feet all the way around.

This year, it's bigger, with a 7 foot diameter and 17 feet around.

"It's actually the largest, functioning fishing bobber in the world. Yet to be certified by Guinness World Records, it will be hoisted 50 feet in the air at midnight, count it down and lower it to ring in a new year here," said David Kelly, of Midway Saloon.

Jack Daniels is one of the sponsors of the event, and they'll be sponsoring Uber rides for everyone that attends. No matter where you go in the Twin Cities on New Years, Metro Transit will be offering free rides as well, beginning at 6 p.m. until the end of service on buses and light rail.