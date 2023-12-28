New Year's Eve recipes from Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Mellisa Jaeger shared this New Year's Eve recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers, inspired by the Twelve Grapes tradition from Spain.

Grape and Thyme Baked Brie

Serves 6

All you need:

1 (8-oz) pkg Brie

1/3 cup Hy-Vee walnut pieces

1 small cluster grapes, stems removed

1 tbsp avocado oil

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme, plus extra for garnish, if desired

¼ tsp flaky sea salt

¼ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper

¼ cup salted caramel topping

Optional dippers: whole grain crackers, toasted baguette slices, apple or pear slices

All you do:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove Brie from package and place on prepared baking sheet. Top with walnuts and grapes. Drizzle with avocado oil. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon thyme, sea salt and black pepper. Bake for 20 - 25 minutes or until softened.

Note: You can opt to bring the Brie to room temperature for 30 minutes prior to baking to reduce baking time if preferred. If starting with Brie at room temperature bake for approximately 12 – 15 minutes or until softened.

Transfer cheese to a serving platter. Drizzle with salted caramel topping and garnish with additional thyme and flaky sea salt, if desired. Serve immediately with a variety of desired dippers!