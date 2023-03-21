Watch CBS News
New video shows crash between Eagan Police Officer Kade Eggum and semi

By WCCO Staff

Eagan police officer hurt in squad crash upgraded to serious condition
Eagan police officer hurt in squad crash upgraded to serious condition 00:19

EAGAN, Minn. – We're getting a new view of a violent crash that sent a Minnesota police officer to the hospital

MnDOT traffic camera video shows an Eagan police squad and a semi-truck slam into each other on Interstate 35E last week.  

Kade Eggum Eagan Police

First responders had to cut 22-year-old Officer Kade Eggum out of that car. He was critically hurt, but his condition has improved slightly. 

On Friday, the hospital said he was in serious condition. WCCO asked for an update Monday night, but haven't gotten a response.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 10:08 PM

