Eagan police officer Kade Eggum upgraded to serious condition after crash with semi

EAGAN, Minn. -- Regions Hospital said Friday morning that an Eagan police officer who was hurt in a crash earlier this week has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

The Tuesday crash involved three vehicles, including a police cruiser, closed northbound Interstate 35E in Eagan for over seven hours Tuesday.

The police department confirmed officer Kade Eggum, 22, was responding to an emergency call when a semi struck his squad car on the interstate near Yankee Doodle Road at about 5 a.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Eggum was traveling in the right lane of 35E with the squad car's emergency lights activated. He attempted to make a left turn at a median crossover and collided with a northbound semi.

A third vehicle was hit on the passenger side before the squad came to rest in the center median.

Investigators say Eggum was cut out of the car and loaded into the ambulance, which he was inside for more than 20 minutes before he was rushed to Regions.

The New Prague native has been with Eagan's police department for just over a year, the department said.

The Minnesota State Patrol was investigating the crash.