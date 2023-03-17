Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagan police officer Kade Eggum upgraded to serious condition after crash with semi

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Eagan police officer hurt in squad crash upgraded to serious condition
Eagan police officer hurt in squad crash upgraded to serious condition 00:19

EAGAN, Minn. -- Regions Hospital said Friday morning that an Eagan police officer who was hurt in a crash earlier this week has been upgraded from critical to serious condition.

The Tuesday crash involved three vehicles, including a police cruiser, closed northbound Interstate 35E in Eagan for over seven hours Tuesday.

The police department confirmed officer Kade Eggum, 22, was responding to an emergency call when a semi struck his squad car on the interstate near Yankee Doodle Road at about 5 a.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Eggum was traveling in the right lane of 35E with the squad car's emergency lights activated. He attempted to make a left turn at a median crossover and collided with a northbound semi. 

A third vehicle was hit on the passenger side before the squad came to rest in the center median.

Investigators say Eggum was cut out of the car and loaded into the ambulance, which he was inside for more than 20 minutes before he was rushed to Regions.

The New Prague native has been with Eagan's police department for just over a year, the department said.  

The Minnesota State Patrol was investigating the crash.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 6:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.