New study ranks Minnesota as top state to raise a family, says Gov. Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz announced on Friday that Minnesota has been ranked as one of the top states to raise a family.

Walz credits this ranking to a study done through WalletHub, which put Minnesota in a second-place.

The study compared key factors across all 50 states including housing affordability, health care quality, safety, and school quality.

"Making Minnesota the best state to raise a family has been my mission since day one," said Governor Walz. "Investments in education, tax cuts to the middle-class, paid family and medical leave, and public safety have set us apart as an example for how to make life easier for working families. I'll protect these investments, and I won't stop fighting until we are number one."

Walz and the Minnesota congress had a busy legislative session in 2024, passing a handful of bills including tougher penalties for straw gun buyers, changes to child welfare system to curb racial disparities, and changes to insurance coverage for abortion, wigs, gender-affirming care and orthotics and prosthetics.

"Children and families are at the center of everything we do," said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. "Through smart investments in universal school meals, paid family and medical leave, affordable housing, and a nation-leading Child Tax Credit, Minnesota has become one of the best states in the country to raise a family. I'm so proud of this recognition."