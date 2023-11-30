New poll shows presidential race in Minnesota may be a toss-up

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A new poll shows the race for president in Minnesota is a toss-up with the election now less than a year away.

A poll released from MinnPost shows President Joe Biden leading former President Donald Trump 45% to 42%. But that is within the poll's margin of error.

The poll showing a Biden/Trump statistical tie is bad news for Democrats says Humphrey School Professor Larry Jacobs.

"The race in Minnesota is a toss-up," said Jacobs. "Its not where an incumbent president wants to be, especially in a state where he won by seven points in 2020."

DFL legislative leaders are considering putting a "Right to Abortion Constitutional Amendment" on the 2024 ballot. Similar amendments in other states have lead to a high Democratic turnout in the voting booth.

However, the new MinnPost poll tells another story.

The proposed amendment has a lukewarm backing 42% of voters who strongly support it, while 12% somewhat support it. On the flip side, 27% of voters strongly oppose the amendment, with 7% only somewhat opposing.

Minnesota already has a law protecting abortion rights.

Statewide elections in Minnesota are won in swing suburban districts. Voters in Burnsville are already thinking ahead to what they hope to see on the ballot next year.

"They're putting 90-year-old men in office and it's a little ridiculous," said Sean Johnson, a Dakota County resident. "I don't vote on anything, I don't really care."

Shelia Cooke, another Dakota County resident, said she'd like to see some change.

"I would like to see someone new step up," said Cooke. "If Trump gets back in its just going to cause a lot of division, but I am definitely not a Biden supporter."

Party politics has many on the sideline.

However, the MinnPost poll did show overwhelming support for putting an equal rights amendment on the Minnesota ballot. That would protect all constitutional rights regardless of gender, race, or religious affiliation.