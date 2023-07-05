Talking Points: Presidential hopefuls begin battle for voters leading up to Election Day 2024

MINNEAPOLIS. MN -- For many, it seems too early for the November 2024 presidential race to be dominating out headlines.

Candidates on the Republican side are scrambling for voters' attentions ahead of the first debate on Aug. 23, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Iowa caucuses are just six months away. On March 5, 2024, Minnesota will join 14 other states for Super Tuesday.

In Talking Points, Esme Murphy looks at the early voting calendar and why campaigning is already underway.

Murphy spoke with Amy Koch, a former State Senator and Republican strategist and Abou Amara, a Democratic strategist, about the battle for early traction.

Early polls indicate 2024 could be a rematch of 2020 with President Joe Biden being challenged by former President Donald Trump.

Murphy spoke with two widely respected veteran political analysts, Professor Larry Jacobs of the U of M Humphrey School and Professor David Schultz, of Hamline University, about the concerns regarding President Biden's age, Trump's indictments and the impact of recent controversial Supreme Court decisions.

In a Fox News poll of likely Republican primary voters, Trump is ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 34 percentage points.

Talking Points airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.