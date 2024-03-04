New owner finds dozens of abandoned cats in foreclosed Coon Rapids home

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A new owner found dozens of abandoned cats in a home in the north metro last week, police said.

The foreclosed home on the 3800 block of 122nd Avenue Northwest contained at least 40 cats, according to the Coon Rapids Police Department. At least five of them needed medical attention.

Police are working with Animal Humane Society investigators and said criminal charges are possible.

On an online fundraising site, the man who discovered the cats said about half of them have already been taken in by two different rescues, and that those rescues are willing to take in the rest, but need financial help.

The man described the home as a "hoarder house" and said the cats were "abandoned, neglected and abused."