2 German shepherd puppies suspected of being abandoned in Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. — Chaska police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of two German shepherd puppies suspected of being abandoned.

The police department on Wednesday said the puppies were found on a walking trail near Engler and Old Audubon roads. They did not have chips or collars.

"We are not looking for new homes at this time," police said in a social media post.

Anyone with information on who the owners may be is asked to contact Chaska police at 952-448-4200. 

