Mpls. City Council to vote on police chief nominee Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council will decide whether to approve the city's next police chief Thursday morning.

Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Brian O'Hara two months ago. He currently serves as deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey, a city he says was once marked by crime and mistrust, similar to Minneapolis.

But Newark's reputation has changed under O'Hara's leadership. That is noted by a significant decrease in crime credited to a street team task force O'Hara started that relies on community citizens and local leaders.

WCCO's Reg Chapman sat down with O'Hara one-on-one last week. He said if he's selected for the job here, his top priority is taking guns off the streets.

"The number one priority is gun violence. Absolutely," O'Hara said. "It's working with all of the law enforcement partners, particularly the federal partners under the leadership of the U.S. attorney. Which I know there is already great enthusiasm and great work being done already. But also trying to partner with community-based violence prevention groups, community stakeholders to ensure that we are doing everything we possibly to can to support that common goal of reducing the level of serious violence in the community,"

The City Council meets at 9:30 a.m. Follow WCCO and CBS News Minnesota for updates.

If selected, O'Hara would be the first chief in 16 years to not come from within the ranks of MPD. If appointed, he would serve as chief through January 2026 and would report to Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city's new commissioner of community safety.