Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Mpls. City Council to vote on police chief nominee Thursday morning

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Mpls. City Council to vote on police chief nominee Thursday morning
Mpls. City Council to vote on police chief nominee Thursday morning 01:42

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council will decide whether to approve the city's next police chief Thursday morning.

Mayor Jacob Frey nominated Brian O'Hara two months ago. He currently serves as deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey, a city he says was once marked by crime and mistrust, similar to Minneapolis.

But Newark's reputation has changed under O'Hara's leadership. That is noted by a significant decrease in crime credited to a street team task force O'Hara started that relies on community citizens and local leaders.

WCCO's Reg Chapman sat down with O'Hara one-on-one last week. He said if he's selected for the job here, his top priority is taking guns off the streets.

"The number one priority is gun violence. Absolutely," O'Hara said. "It's working with all of the law enforcement partners, particularly the federal partners under the leadership of the U.S. attorney. Which I know there is already great enthusiasm and great work being done already. But also trying to partner with community-based violence prevention groups, community stakeholders to ensure that we are doing everything we possibly to can to support that common goal of reducing the level of serious violence in the community," 

The City Council meets at 9:30 a.m. Follow WCCO and CBS News Minnesota for updates.

If selected, O'Hara would be the first chief in 16 years to not come from within the ranks of MPD. If appointed, he would serve as chief through January 2026 and would report to Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city's new commissioner of community safety.  

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 5:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.