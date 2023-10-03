New mobile medical unit to help fight homelessness in Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A community collaboration is fighting to end homelessness among veterans. It's a partnership between the local VA and Catholic Charities.

A new addition will be in the parking lot of the Dorothy Day campus—it is a mobile medical unit or an MMU. It's fully equipped with medical equipment and aims to meet veterans experiencing homelessness where they're at.

The VA sent out 25 new mobile medical units across the country and the Minneapolis VA is a lucky recipient of one. The van will sit outside the Dorothy Day campus in St. Paul every Tuesday.

Catholic Charities says more than 1 in 10 of the people who stay at this campus are veterans.

The mobile unit can provide veterans with health assessments, mental health and preventative care, VA resource referrals and more.

Mayor Melvin Carter says this van provides a much-needed service in the homeless veteran community.

"It's not just a vehicle, it's a shift in thinking that says what if we make it our responsibility to find you? What if we make it our responsibility to come to where you are?" Mayor Melvin Carter said. "What if we make it our responsibility to not just say these services are available somewhere but what if we say, we are coming down your street to make sure that you have access and you have opportunity to serve them?"

The van will be at Dorothy Day every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From there it will expand to other locations in the Twin Cities.

