Minneapolis veteran of Vietnam War now helps other vets live their American dream

MINNEAPOLIS — It has been 50 years since the last American combat troops left Vietnam.

There are 5.8 million Vietnam War veterans living in America, and 97,000 of them in Minnesota.

Steve Havig went from Washburn High School in Minneapolis, to Lai Khê in South Vietnam.

"We came from riding bikes to school to driving a jeep with a machine gun," Havig said.

His obligation to country sent him to a foreign land to fight a war.

"We were combat MPs and we were bringing convoys out of Biên Hòa up to the forward areas," he said.

The double Bronze Star recipient documented his time in Vietnam. He can never forget what he experienced.

"I've seen so many 18- and 19-year-old kids — whether they're Americans or Vietnamese — killed, and I was not," he said. "I got out of the Vietnam War unscathed, so I believe that I'm on free time, so I still don't wear a watch."

Feeling blessed to have survived the war, Havig returned home only to be told not to mention his service.

"When we got back we were treated as if we were the problem, not the solution," he said. "Some soldiers, like World War II [veterans], came back as heroes. We came back as the villains."

Because many returned from Vietnam to harsh words and treatment, Havig says he lost contact with many soldiers he served with.

Steve Havig WCCO

"Everybody kind of got out of there and went their own way as if it was a bad dream," he said.

A bad dream that did not detour him from returning to Vietnam, to the areas that at one time haunted his dreams.

"We went to all of the base camps like where I was, like Khe Sanh and Dầu Tiếng," he said.

He also revisited the tunnels where the enemy would hide. What he noticed most was what was missing.

"Almost two million Vietnamese were there, so when I was back to Vietnam the one thing that was missing was my generation," he said.

A bittersweet trip that continues to fuel his efforts to help all veterans live their best lives after serving.

Havig owns Lake Area Realty of Minneapolis and works with MAC-V, VFW and the Builders Association with Lennar homes to help end veteran homelessness.

There are 350 homeless veterans on the registry in Minnesota. Havig hopes people help support organizations that support those who served.