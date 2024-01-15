Watch CBS News
Good Samaritan rescues driver after truck plunges into Crow River

By Riley Moser

Truck crashes into Crow River in Rogers
ROGERS, Minn. — Authorities say a good Samaritan helped rescue a man after he crashed into the Crow River late Monday afternoon in Rogers.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 46-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet box truck northbound on Highway 101 when the vehicle went off the roadway. The truck struck the right guardrail and sign before it veered to the left and struck the left guardrail, launching into the river.

c88bc025fea63c773af5b428c7820e38.jpg
Truck in Crow River off Highway 101 MnDOT

A witness assisted the driver out of the vehicle. Authorities say he was the vehicle's only occupant.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Riley Moser

January 15, 2024

