New law to curb hazing would increase reporting, transparency on college campuses

What to know about latest bills Biden signed What to know about the newest bills Biden signed into law 03:54

MINNEAPOLIS — President Biden signed the Stop Campus Hazing Act into law earlier this week — a piece of legislation that will combat a serious and sometimes deadly issue on college campuses.

The bipartisan bill was first introduced by U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana in September with the aim of forcing colleges and universities to disclose how many hazing incidents happen on their campus each year. The bill will also increase transparency by providing better information about hazing incidents at student organizations.

"When parents send their kids away to college, they expect they will get a good education and make new friends. They don't expect them to be harassed and hazed," said Klobuchar. "Unfortunately, hazing is a dangerous—and at times deadly—reality that students are confronted with. After years of effort from parents, students, advocates and lawmakers, our bipartisan legislation to improve hazing prevention efforts on college campuses has now been signed into law."

In 2021, Minnesota student Danny Santulli became a victim of hazing after deciding to join the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta. According to a lawsuit filed after the incident, Santulli was forced to drink an entire bottle of vodka which resulted in a coma. Santulli woke up from his coma, but as a result of the hazing he is unable to walk, talk or see.

Santulli's parents, Mary Pat and Tom Santulli, have been advocates of better hazing legislation since.

"If my wife or I had known of the many sanctions that were against the fraternity that Danny was pledging, we would have never allowed him to pledge that fraternity. Parents and incoming students have the right to know the background of any organization they are going to join," said Tom and Mary Pat Santulli.

Note: The video above first aired in Dec. 26.