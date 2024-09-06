Watch CBS News
Teen boy drowns in pool in New Hope

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEW HOPE, Minn. — A teenager drowned in a pool at an apartment building in New Hope Wednesday night, authorities said.

Bystanders found the 13-year-old boy unresponsive in the water at Parkridge Way Apartments around 7:15 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Despite CPR attempts at the scene from New Hope police, the boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital.

The sheriff's office said video footage shows the child was at the pool alone and was underwater for half an hour before being found.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

In June, a 3-year-old girl died after drowning in a pool in Cottage Grove.

Data from the CDC shows a nationwide surge in accidental drowning deaths since the start of the pandemic over four years ago.   

