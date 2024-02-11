Police investigating shooting at New Hope apartment
NEW HOPE, Minn. — Police in New Hope are investigating a shooting Sunday.
The city's police department gave few details about the shooting, but said it happened in an apartment on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
