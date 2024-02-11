Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting at New Hope apartment

NEW HOPE, Minn. — Police in New Hope are investigating a shooting Sunday.

The city's police department gave few details about the shooting, but said it happened in an apartment on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

Anthony Bettin
February 11, 2024

