2-year-old passenger miraculously survives Minneapolis carjacking attempt

"Thank God the child is fine," Chief Brian O'Hara said about the two-year-old carjacking survivor

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are trying to piece together a deadly shooting that took place just feet away from a two-year-old child Friday afternoon.

Police say two armed individuals dressed in dark clothing approached a black Mercedes parked in an alleyway on the 2700 block of Golden Valley Road in north Minneapolis when gunfire was exchanged. When authorities arrived they saw the Mercedes as well as an individual shot on the ground. The other suspect was spotted and taken into custody.

The driver of the Mercedes was shot and drove himself to North Memorial Hospital. Authorities say there was a two-year-old passenger in the vehicle who was not struck.

"It is absolutely a blessing that a two-year-old child in this vehicle was not struck," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "Thank God the child is fine."

Two guns were recovered at the scene and it is believed that there may be a 3rd gun involved as well. The current condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.