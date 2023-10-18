Watch CBS News
New Hope Police K-9 team wins national award

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

NEW HOPE, Minn. -- New Hope Police Sergeant Miguel Robles and K-9 Drago have been awarded the National Patrol Case of the Year Award for 2022 from The United States Police Canine Association.

This award recognizes K-9 teams who have done great work in real-world, everyday encounters and encounters where they perform exceptionally under challenging situations. 

In Feb. 2022, Sgt. Robles and Drago responded to a call about a pursuit that ended in a crash with the passenger fleeing and firing shots at officers. Robles and Drago set up a perimeter and quickly tracked the suspect, which led to a safe apprehension. Robles and Drago have also been instrumental in recovering firearms, said a press release from the city of New Hope. 

drago.jpg
City of New Hope

Sgt. Robles joined the New Hope Police Department in 2007 and served as a K-9 officer for nine years. In 2022, Robles was promoted to oversee the K-9 division. 

