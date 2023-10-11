Local K9 team wins two first-place national titles

Wag along with WCCO at the DNR’s K9 training

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office K-9 team won two first-place national titles at the 2023 United States Police K9 Association national field trials.

This achievement was an "unprecedented milestone," according to the sheriff's office.

The trials were held in Foley, Alabama.

Over several days of competition, Deputy Brandon Yetter and K-9 Hucker proved to be the top handler duo in the nation, with an overall score of 99.43%.

The K-9 Unit's training program is led by Yetter and unit Sergeant Ty Jacobson.

"Deputy Yetter's leadership as the lead trainer has been instrumental in the K-9 Unit's success, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and dedication," the sheriff's office said.

Yetter was raised in Washington County. His father also served as a Washington County Commander.

Over 80 teams were in the competition.