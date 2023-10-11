Watch CBS News
Local K9 team wins two first-place national titles

By Johnny Kahner

/ CBS Minnesota

Wag along with WCCO at the DNR’s K9 training
Wag along with WCCO at the DNR’s K9 training 02:08

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office K-9 team won two first-place national titles at the 2023 United States Police K9 Association national field trials.

This achievement was an "unprecedented milestone," according to the sheriff's office.

The trials were held in Foley, Alabama.

Over several days of competition, Deputy Brandon Yetter and K-9 Hucker proved to be the top handler duo in the nation, with an overall score of 99.43%.

deputy-yetter-and-k9-huck-awards.png
Washington County Sheriff's Office

The K-9 Unit's training program is led by Yetter and unit Sergeant Ty Jacobson.

"Deputy Yetter's leadership as the lead trainer has been instrumental in the K-9 Unit's success, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and dedication," the sheriff's office said.

washington-county-k9-team-photo.png
Washington County Sheriff's Office

Yetter was raised in Washington County. His father also served as a Washington County Commander.

Over 80 teams were in the competition.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 7:28 PM

