New hope for patients living with dementia and Alzheimer's

MINNEAPOLIS — Dementia, including Alzheimer's, is a descent into a black hole that was once a human mind. For loved ones there are only memories, now accompanied by uncertainty, fear and the endless caregiving. But now there is a tunnel of hope, and possibly even the chance of a way out.

There are new medications, including Leqembi, that slow the progression in early stages of the disease.

"The anticipation is that other medications that work like Leqembi can be and will become available in the future. But those are still being reviewed by the FDA," said Dr. Hugo Botha, an assistant professor of neurology with the Mayo Clinic.

Then there is new research that some common, treatable or manageable conditions are risk factors. They include sleep apnea, hypertension, which is high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, lack of activity and diabetes.

"All of those things have been associated with an increased risk of dementia. And reducing those risk factors have also been associated with a lower risk of developing dementia," said Botha.

Esme Murphy spoke with 49-year-old Kanada Yazbek. She has a form of dementia called mild cognitive impairment. She first noticed something was wrong when she couldn't remember how to wash her hair.

"I knew that my hair was going to be clean. But I couldn't process it," said Yazbek.

Seven people in her family have had dementia. Yazbek is optimistic she can soon get access to the new medication.

"I'm looking very forward to it. And I know that there'll be lots of other things coming. I'm very hopeful of that," said Yazbek.

The Alzheimer's Association of Minnesota and North Dakota joins her in hope for the future.

"We are really in a whole new era with Alzheimer's disease, because we now have treatments for the first time. And I think there's real hope on the horizon. And things are really going to start changing quickly over the next 5 to 10 years," said Susan Parriott, the CEO of the Alzheimer's Association of Minnesota and North Dakota.

The Alzheimer's Association has resources available 24/7 in 200 languages. For assistance please call the helpline at 800-272-3900.

