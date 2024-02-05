Can playing an instrument help protect you from developing dementia?

Can playing an instrument help protect people from developing dementia?

BOSTON - Listening to music can lower your blood pressure, reduce anxiety, and ease pain. But playing an instrument or singing uses more areas of the brain than simply listening to music.

A new study from the University of Exeter in the U.K. looked at people 40 and older and found that those who played an instrument were more likely to have stronger working memory and executive function. Singing in a choir was also associated with better executive function.

Of all the instruments, the piano was most significantly associated with better brain health, followed by woodwind and brass instruments.

As for singing in a choir, it's not clear whether the actual singing supports cognition or whether socializing with others also plays a role.

At a time when many music programs are being cut in schools, researchers say this study underscores the benefits of participating in musical activities throughout life as a way to preserve brain health.