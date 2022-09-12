New free course helps you train to be "first responder" for those at risk of suicide

New free course helps you train to be "first responder" for those at risk of suicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A growing priority in schools and within health care is suicide prevention.

CentraCare, a health care system that serves central Minnesota, on Monday offered free online training for anyone to act as a "first responder" to someone who they believe may be at risk.

WCCO's Derek James took the course, which is called S.A.V.E. The initials stand for recognizing the signs of suicide, asking the question, next validating the person's experience, and then encouraging treatment.

Many people tend to get stuck after the first step. The organization said it's important to keep the conversation open, to check in, to be able to bridge asking and hearing.

With teens, there can be the extra factor of increase sense of secrecy and independence.

What's most important is being open to difficult conversations, listening and being honest in your responses, and starting conversations.

CentraCare is offering the free S.A.V.E. class again at the end of the month, Thursday, Sept. 29 from noon to 1 p.m.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.