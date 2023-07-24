New "DVS Now" kiosks to speed up Minnesota license tab renewals

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services are rolling out a new pilot program that could save you some time getting your registration.

New "DVS Now" kiosks are being installed in select locations in the state that allow people to renew their registration without going to a DVS office. Instructions will be in English and Spanish.

And after you input your information, your tabs print instantly at the kiosk. You will need all your information as if you were going to register in person, like insurance and your VIN.

Besides the renewal fee, customers will also be charged a $4.95 service fee for each vehicle renewed. Credit card users will also be charged a 2.49% processing fee.

There's no word yet on when the kiosks will be available statewide.