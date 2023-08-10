Minneapolis Parks & Rec Board release final designs for Berger Fountain restoration

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Berger Fountain Task Force released their final proposal for the rebuild of the Berger Fountain (Dandelion Fountain) in Loring Park on Thursday.

Commonly known as the "Dandelion Fountain" based on its trademark spherical spray pattern, the 48-year-old fountain has not operated for several years due to its fragile and deteriorating plumbing. The fountain will remain in the same location as the current one, with the same size and cascading pools, but will be restored.

The Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board

A few new features residents can expect from the restored fountain include decorative nighttime lighting, additional seating and gathering space, more protection for existing trees and tree roots, and overall improves the connection to the Loring Greenway entrance.

MORE NEWS: During budget address, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter speaks on gun violence

Over a thousand people weighed in to help the parks board and task force decide on the final design, meeting the community's needs and budget constraints, said a press release. The proposed final design was debuted last week at the National Night Out in Loring Park.

The Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board

Next steps for the project includes finishing the final design and finalizing development needs.

Construction could begin as early as fall 2024.