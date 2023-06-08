3-year-old girl remains on life support days after wrong-way crash that killed her dad: "She is a fighter"

Toddler remains on life support days after wrong-way Oakdale crash that killed her dad

Toddler remains on life support days after wrong-way Oakdale crash that killed her dad

Toddler remains on life support days after wrong-way Oakdale crash that killed her dad

OAKDALE, Minn. – A little girl is fighting for her life nearly a week after she and her father were in a tragic wrong-way crash.

Alex Ripka was killed in that crash while on his way to help out on a friend's farm.

The possible drunk driver traveled more than six miles in the wrong direction on Interstate 694 before he hit Alex and Nevaeh Ripka head-on in Oakdale.

MORE: Video shows moments before wrong-way crash on I-694 that killed 2, gravely injured child

Friends say Nevaeh, 3, is the happiest child who's never been crabby. She's now on life support.

"That little girl is a spitfire, and she is a fighter," said Marilyn Brichacek, a family friend. "You try to be there to support the family, but deep in your heart, you don't know what to say, what to do."

Alex was thrown from the car and killed.

Nevaeh Ripka Ripka Family

"He was the most amazing father," said Jacki Janski, another family friend. "He would do anything. Nevaeh was number one in his life no matter what. There's just not enough words to say what a good dad he was."

Alex's mother, and Nevaeh's grandmother, hasn't left the girl's side in the hospital.

"She's trying to work through each day, and it's tough," Brichacek said. "She hasn't had time to grieve for her own son."

The wrong-way driver was also killed in the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says they're investigating whether the 28-year-old was drunk.

"We need prayers for the family to get through the healing process, for Nevaeh to keep fighting," Janski said. "They are looking for a miracle for her."

Loved ones have started a fundraiser to support the Ripka family through this. So far it's raised more than $9,000.